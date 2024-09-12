UAE arrests and turns over suspected child sexual exploiter to the Philippines, officials say

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino man suspected of victimizing more than 100 children in the Philippines with his gang by selling their nude pictures online, including some while being raped by his cohorts, has been arrested in the United Arab Emirates and flown back to Manila. Philippine Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and his colleagues received the suspect, a computer expert, from authorities in Dubai and escorted him back to Manila Thursday. A senior Philippine police official said the online sexual exploitation of children has flourished in the country due to poverty and the widespread availability of internet connections.

