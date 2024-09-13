A military jet crashes in Bulgaria during a drill. Both pilots are killed

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria says a military jet crashed during a drill for an airshow marking the anniversary of the country joining NATO. Both pilots who were aboard the L-39 Albatros training aircraft were killed. The crash took place shortly after noon on Friday near Graf Ignatievo Air Base in southwestern Bulgaria and ignited a fire on the ground. Officials say efforts are underway to contain the blaze and an investigation has started into the cause of the crash. The country is marking the 20th anniversary of its NATO membership on Saturday. The airshow was cancelled following the crash.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.