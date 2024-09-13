Big Bear zoo animals find refuge in the desert as smoke from Line Fire threatens air quality

Dozens of zoo animals from Big Bear are being temporarily housed at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert.

Big Bear remains under an evacuation warning due to the Line Fire. Staff at The Living Desert received a call from staff at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo early Wednesday asking for help evacuating and rehoming their most vulnerable animals amid the ongoing threat of the wildfire.

By Thursday morning, the roughly 50 animals were already arriving in the desert. It's mostly small mammals and birds, which tend to be more easily affected by poor air quality from the wildfire smoke, according to Jessica Whiton, Curator of the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.

“They were able to bring a lot of the animal diet down and a lot of familiar equipment that the animals need and can feel like they are at home as well and so as well as their staff is here to assist them," according to Heather Down, Animal Care Curator at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

The animals are expected to stay for about a week, however staff at The Living Desert said the facility is prepared to welcome more animals if necessary and keep them for as long as needed.

