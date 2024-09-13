Fast-moving fire roars through Philadelphia warehouse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fast-moving fire has roared through a commercial building in Philadelphia, sending flames high into the air and spewing thick, black smoke that could be seen for miles. Fire department officials say the blaze in the city’s Frankford neighborhood started around 5:30 Friday morning in a four-story warehouse. The site — which was unoccupied at the time — has an auto shop in the rear. No injuries were reported. Several nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution while other residents were told to stay indoors and keep their windows closed. Roughly 150 firefighters battled the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

