Man pleads guilty in Indiana mall shooting that wounded one person last year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A man charged in a shooting that wounded one person inside a northeastern Indiana shopping mall has pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness in last year’s shooting. The Journal Gazette reports that 28-year-old Quentin A. Lewis of Fort Wayne pleaded guilty to the charge Wednesday, one day before he was scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference. The September 2023 shooting at Fort Wayne’s Glenbrook Square left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg. If a judge accepts Lewis’ plea agreement, he would face a 3-year sentence, with two years of that to be suspended. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 26.

