Michigan county can keep $21,810 windfall after woman’s claim lands a day late

DETROIT (AP) — A woman has lost a legal battle over surplus money from the sale of a foreclosed house. It means a Michigan county gets a $21,810 windfall. On Thursday, the state Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Iron County. The case involved cash from the sale of a property with unpaid taxes. Lillian Joseph’s claim was delivered on the deadline day. But it didn’t get to the treasuer’s office until the next day because the envelope lacked a suite number. The court noted she used priority mail without delivery confirmation, a legal requirement.

