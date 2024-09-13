Trump Media stock jumps after former president says he won’t sell shares when lockup expires

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. jumped Friday after former President Donald Trump said he won’t sell shares of the company, saying that he doesn’t need the money and likes the social media platform to get out his voice. Trump owns nearly 115 million shares of the company worth approximately $1.85 billion. The former president can start selling shares of Trump Media, the parent of Truth Social, starting on Sept. 19 when a lockup provision ends six months after the company went public. But he said in remarks that he has no intention of selling.

