2 charged in case of illegal exports for Russian nuclear energy
BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston says two men are being charged with illegal smuggling and conspiring to violate export controls by sending equipment to Russia’s nuclear energy industry. Fifty-five-year-old Sam Bhambhani, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and thirty-five-year-old Maxim Teslenko of Moscow were indicted. They each face one count of smuggling and one count of conspiracy to violate export controls, commit smuggling and defraud the United States. No one answered a phone number listed for Bhambhani on Monday and it was unclear if he has a lawyer. He was arrested Sept. 9 and later released. Teslenko remains at large overseas.