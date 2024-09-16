Purple place: Mets unveil the new Grimace seat at Citi Field

NEW YORK (AP) — Fenway Park has the Ted Williams seat. And now Citi Field has the Grimace seat. The kid-friendly McDonald’s character made another appearance at the ballpark Monday, when the New York Mets unveiled a commemorative purple seat in section 302 to honor “his special connection to Mets fans.” Wearing his pear-shaped purple costume and a baseball glove on backwards, Grimace threw out a funny-looking first pitch before New York beat the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on June 12. That victory began a seven-game winning streak, and Grimace the Mets’ good-luck charm soon went viral, taking on a life of its own online. The new Grimace seat in right field is located in row 6, seat 12 to signify 6/12 on the calendar.

