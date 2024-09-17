A man accused of stalking UConn star Paige Bueckers is found with an engagement ring near airport

Police reports say a man charged with stalking UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers was found with an engagement ring and lingerie when he was arrested near a Connecticut airport. Authorities say Robert Cole Parmalee posted statements on TikTok saying he loved Bueckers and wanted to marry her. Police also say some of Parmalee’s social media posts and emails to UConn officials included threatening comments. He was detained on $100,000 bail after being arraigned Monday at a courthouse in Rockville, Connecticut, on charges of stalking, harassment and breach of peace. His lawyer did not immediately return a message.

