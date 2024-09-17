FAA wants to fine SpaceX $633,000 for alleged safety violations during 2 Florida launches

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLa. (AP) — SpaceX faces $633,000 in fines for alleged safety violations during two Florida launches last year. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it’s proposing the civil penalties because of the company’s alleged failure to follow licensing requirements. During a communication satellite launch in June 2023, the FAA said SpaceX used a new launch control room without prior approval and also did not conduct the required readiness poll in advance. The federal regulator also said SpaceX used a new rocket fuel facility to launch another communication satellite a month later. SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA.

