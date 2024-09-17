Police shift focus from woods to road patrols in search for Kentucky interstate shooter

Police are shifting their strategy while trying to track down an interstate highway shooter in Kentucky. Authorities said Tuesday they’re pulling searchers from the woods to bolster patrols in communities near where the gunman opened fire. A dozen vehicles were hit in the Sept. 7 attack on Interstate 75 and five people were wounded. After searching 28,000 acres, authorities said they’re no closer to finding the suspected gunman, 32-year-old Joseph Couch. Hundreds of law enforcement personnel were assigned to search efforts, which focused on a rugged area near London. The city of about 8,000 people is roughly 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Lexington.

