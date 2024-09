ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a rockfall triggered by a sudden rainstorm has fatally injured a hiker in a popular national park on the island of Crete. The accident occurred in the Samaria Gorge of western Crete. The victim has been identified by state-run ERT television as a 33-year-old Ukrainian woman. Nobody else was hurt. About 1,000 people were in the roughly 10-mile-long gorge at the time of the accident.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.