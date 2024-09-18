Dutch government led by hard right asks for formal opt-out from EU migration rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — The new Dutch government dominated by the far-right party of Geert Wilders has officially asked the European Union for an exemption from its migration obligations. It is seeking to fulfill a campaign promise to drastically reduce the number of migrants in the nation. Dutch migration minister Marjolein Faber of Wilders’ party wrote to the European Commission that the Netherlands wants out of mandatory rules for accepting refugees. The government is planning to declare an “asylum crisis” to pave the way for tougher measures, including reining in visas for family members of people granted asylum and making it easier and quicker to deport migrants who are not eligible for asylum.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.