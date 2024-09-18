Moscow will support Islamabad’s bid to join BRICS, says Russian deputy prime minister
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Russia's deputy prime minister says Moscow will support Islamabad's bid to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies. Alexei Overchuk made his remarks Wednesday in a televised news conference following his talks with his counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad. Pakistan applied last year for membership in the alliance that has a stated aim to amplify the voice of major emerging economies to counterbalance the Western-led global order. Overchuk and his Pakistani counterpart said they also discussed ways to improve economic ties and bilateral trade that touched the $1 billion mark last year. The also met with Pakistan's powerful army chief Gen. Asim Munir.