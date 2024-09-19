It’s been a decade since 43 students disappeared in Mexico. Their parents still fight for answers

TIXTLA, México (AP) — The parents of 43 students of a radical teachers college who disappeared in Mexico are still searching for them 10 years later. The students were abducted from buses they had commandeered to drive to the capital for a protest on Sept. 26, 2014. Despite dozens of arrests and the government’s acknowledgment that authorities were involved, the parents still don’t know exactly what happened to their children. But they haven’t stopped fighting. On the 26th of every month, they take a long bus ride to Mexico City to demand answers. They will do so again on the 10th anniversary.

