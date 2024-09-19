No decision made by appeals court in elections betting case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Betting on elections remains on hold after a federal appeals court did not issue a decision Thursday in a case involving whether such bets should be allowed. The U.S. Commodities and Futures Trading Commission is trying to prevent New York startup company Kalshi from resuming offering bets on the outcome of this fall’s congressional elections. The commission says allowing bets on elections will undermine already fragile confidence in elections. But Kalshi says robust, fully liquid futures markets inherently work to root out and correct attempted manipulation. The judges did not give a timetable for a decision, but both sides want one before this fall’s election.

