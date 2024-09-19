Voters split on whether Harris or Trump would do a better job on the economy: AP-NORC poll
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds neither Kamala Harris nor Donald Trump has a decisive edge with the public on the economy, turning an issue that was once a clear strength for Trump into the equivalent of a political jump ball. The new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds about 4 in 10 registered voters say Trump would do a better job handling the economy, while a similar number say that about Harris. The finding is a warning sign for Trump, who has tried to link Harris to President Joe Biden’s economic track record. It suggests Harris may be escaping some of the president’s baggage on the issue, undercutting what was one of Trump’s major advantages.