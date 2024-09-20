Wisconsin officials ask state Supreme Court to decide if RFK Jr. stays on ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election officials in Wisconsin are asking the state’s liberal-controlled Supreme Court to decide whether independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s name should stay on the presidential ballot without waiting for an appellate ruling. Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump. He’s been trying to get his name off ballots in key battleground states like Wisconsin. A Dane County judge ruled Monday that state law mandates candidates must remain on the ballot unless they die. Kennedy has filed an appeal with the 2nd District Court of Appeals. Attorneys for the Wisconsin Election Commission asked the state Supreme Court on Thursday to take the case directly.

