Florida officials pressure schools to roll back sex ed lessons on contraception and consent

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Some Florida school districts are rolling back a more comprehensive approach to sex education in favor of abstinence-focused lessons. State officials have pressured districts to restrict some lesson plans on contraception, anatomy and consent. The state deemed the lessons inappropriate for students. The shift reflects a nationwide push to restrict what kids can learn about themselves and their bodies. Advocates are concerned that young people won’t reliably be taught about safe sex or relationship violence at a time when sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise and access to abortion is increasingly restricted.

