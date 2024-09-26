Senate Democrats are making a late push in red-leaning states as they try to hold majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats looking to stay in the Senate majority are going on the offense in two U.S. Senate races in the Republican-leaning states of Texas and Florida. Sen. Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, says the group is making a “multi-million dollar investment” in television advertising in the two states and that he’s “very confident there’s going to be more coming.” Republicans are portraying the investments as a sign that Democrats are worried that incumbent Sen. Jon Tester is in trouble in his bid to win reelection in Montana.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.