Queer women rule pop, at All Things Go and in the current cultural zeitgeist

NEW YORK (AP) — The All Things Go music festival made its way to New York City this weekend for the first time, featuring a lineup of predominantly women and queer women headliners like Boygenius’ Julien Baker, Ethel Cain, Muna, Janelle Monae and Reneé Rapp. Chappell Roan had dropped out of the fest only on Friday. It directly reflects the current popularity of music made by queer women in contemporary pop music. That’s according to Nadine Hubbs, professor of women’s and gender studies and music at the University of Michigan. Representatives for All Things Go say there’s real economic and cultural benefit to booking these performers.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.