After playing Weird Barbie, Kate McKinnon’s new children’s book also celebrates being uniquely you

Kate McKinnon came up with the idea for “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science,” about 10 years ago but didn’t begin writing in earnest until she left “Saturday Night Live” in May 2022. The novel for middle-grade readers, is inspired by McKinnon’s own childhood where she was given space to be unique and to love nature and science. The book follows three sisters who feel that they don’t fit in until they find an encouraging mentor. McKinnon plans for the book to be the first in a series. “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science” is available now.

