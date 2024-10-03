Eisenhower Health experiencing IV fluid shortage due to Hurricane Helene

The impacts of Hurricane Helene are reaching out into the Coachella Valley.

On Thursday, officials with Eisenhower Health confirmed that the hospital is experiencing a shortage of IV fluid. The company that manufactures IV fluids is based out of North Carolina.

"Like many health care organizations, Eisenhower Health is feeling the effects of the recent closure of Baxter Healthcare’s plant in North Carolina. Baxter Healthcare is the leading manufacturer of IV fluids, supplying about 70% of the hospitals in the US, including all three hospitals in the Coachella Valley. The closure of its North Carolina plant, as a result of damage from Hurricane Helene, is severely disrupting the supply of IV fluids on a national level. Our team is actively assessing the situation and implementing conservation measures to ensure that patient care is maintained without interruption." - Dr. Alan Williamson, senior vice president, Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, Eisenhower Health,

Hospital officials said they are not canceling elective surgeries, as they believe they can manage their resources responsibly. However, they are prepared to make necessary adjustments as the situation evolves.

"We remain committed to our patients and will continue to explore alternative supply options while working closely with our partners in the health care community to address these challenges," reads a statement from Eisenhower Health.