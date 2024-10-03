Teen pleads guilty in shooting death of Southern Miss cornerback MJ Daniels

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — One of four people charged in the shooting death of Southern Miss football player Marcus “MJ” Daniels Jr. has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show 16-year-old Nytavion Shaw was charged as an adult. In his guilty plea Tuesday, Shaw said the killing happened during an armed robbery. He faces 20 to 40 years in prison. Sentencing was not immediately set, and Shaw remains jailed. Daniels was a starting cornerback last season for Southern Miss. The 21-year-old was killed June 11 in his car outside his apartment in Hattiesburg. Three other people charged in the killing remain jailed awaiting trial.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.