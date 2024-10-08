Georgia State Election Board and Atlanta’s Fulton County spar over election monitor plan

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board is embroiled in a fight with its most populous county over an election monitoring team with less than a month to go before voters go to the polls. The team is part of a resolution of a complaint between the state board and Fulton County. But they have been unable to agree on who should be on it. The county went ahead and signed a contract in August. The county is now asking a judge to declare that the state board can’t force it to add members to the team. And the state board is subpoenaing a trove of documents related to the 2020 election.

