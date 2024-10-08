Small business disaster loan program said to be in danger of running out of funds by end of month

NEW YORK (AP) — The Small Business Administration could run out of money to fund disaster loans in the wake of Hurricane Helene’s devastation. As is typical after a disaster, the government is offering aid to small businesses that were in Helene’s path. The SBA is offering disaster loans for small businesses in some counties in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. But President Joe Biden said in a letter to Congress Friday that aid could run out “in a matter of weeks” if more federal funding is not approved. And now another hurricane, Milton, is bearing down on Florida.

