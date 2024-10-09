Acting or hosting, Travis Kelce wants to continue to pursue a showbiz career. But first, football

Travis Kelce is the host of “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?”, a spin-off of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” The game show was taped during Kelce’s NFL off-season from the Kansas City Chiefs. He also has a supporting role in the new Ryan Murphy series called “Grotesquerie” on FX. Kelce says he’s happy to continue to field offers from Hollywood, but his No. 1 priority is to football. As for who would be a good guest on “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” — his brother and podcast co-host, Jason Kelce. The game show premieres Oct. 16 on Prime Video.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.