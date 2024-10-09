Alabama jailers to plead guilty for failing to help an inmate who froze to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two former corrections officers in Alabama have agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges in the death of a mentally ill inmate. Heather Lasha Craig and Bailey Clark Ganey agreed to the plea deals separately. Court documents say the incarcerated man, Tony Mitchell, died of hypothermia and sepsis after being locked up at Walker County Jail in 2023. According to the documents, both Ganey and Craig failed to intervene despite Mitchell’s clear, life threatening condition. One other former corrections officer pleaded guilty to related charges in September. A separate, additional officer has agreed to plead guilty for her role in Mitchell’s death.

