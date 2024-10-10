Chicago man charged with assaulting two officers during protests of Netanyahu address to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Illinois man has been arrested on charges that he attacked two police officers during protests in Washington, D.C., against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July. Twenty-four-year-old Zachary Allen Kam, of Chicago, was arrested in Illinois on assault charges and was expected to make his initial court appearance later Thursday. Kam is at least the third person charged with crimes related to a July 24 demonstration at Columbus Circle, in front of Washington’s Union Station.

