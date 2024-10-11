A hiker dies in a fall at Arches National Park in Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A hiker has died in a fall on a popular trail at Arches National Park in Utah. Park officials say the 68-year-old man from Paramus, New Jersey, fell Tuesday morning. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The fall happened near an overlook on Devils Garden Trail. That’s a popular trail in the park known for its 2,000 sandstone arches. The park is home to the world’s highest concentration of natural arches. The hiker’s name has not been released.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.