UK police say 40 women have made sex crimes claims against late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed

LONDON (AP) — Police in London say 40 more women have made allegations of rape or sexual assault against the late Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed. The claims have been made since the BBC broadcast claims by several former employees of the London department store last month. The Metropolitan Police force said it had received allegations “relating to 40 victim-survivors and covering offenses including sexual assault and rape” taking place between 1979 and 2013. They are in addition to the 21 women who went to the police between 2005 and 2023 with sex crime allegations against the businessman. He was never prosecuted and died last year aged 94.

