A gang leader in Haiti is injured in a shootout with Haitian and Kenyan police

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Police in Haiti said that a leader of one of that country’s powerful gangs has been injured in a shootout with Haitian and Kenyan police in their first major incursion into gang-controlled territory since a U.N.-backed mission began earlier this year. Haiti police said in a statement late Monday that the second-in-command of the Kraze Baryè gang, known simply as “Deshommes,” was shot in Torcelle. It’s a community the gang controls in the southeast region of the capital, Port-au-Prince. Officials said some 20 other gang members were killed during the police operations that occurred on Saturday and Monday. Police said they confiscated firearms, munitions, phones and “sensitive materials and equipment.”

