Kidney transplants are safe between people with HIV, new US study shows

A new study found people with HIV can safely receive donated kidneys from deceased donors with the virus. In the study published Wednesday, researchers looked at 198 kidney transplants performed at hospitals across the United States. They found similar results whether the donated organ came from a person with or without the AIDS virus. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule change that would allow these types of kidney and liver transplants outside of research studies. Such transplants were banned in the U.S. until 2013.

