Former Ohio Gov. Bob Taft, scion of Republican family, backs Democrat Sherrod Brown for Senate
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A member of one of Ohio’s best-known Republican families has thrown his support behind Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in his hotly contested reelection race against GOP nominee Bernie Moreno. Former Ohio Bob Taft’s made the endorsement Sunday in a letter to the editor in the Dayton Daily News. Taft praised Brown as a “highly effective, experienced advocate” for the state. His letter did not mention Moreno, a Cleveland businessman who’s backed by Donald Trump. Moreno’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.