Shooting at Albany State University in Georgia kills 1 and wounds 5

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting during homecoming weekend at Albany State University in Georgia. Interim President Lawrence M. Drake II says the shootings happened Saturday night on the university’s east campus in Albany. He says the university’s priority is the safety of students, faculty and staff. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. Dougherty County Corner Michael Fowler says a 19-year-old man Atlanta died at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The university enrolls about 6,000 students.

