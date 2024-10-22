Germany’s disease control center reports 1st case of new mpox variant

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s disease control center says that a new, more infectious variant of the mpox virus has been detected in Germany for the first time. The Robert Koch Institute said Tuesday the patient was infected abroad but didn’t give any further details, including on where the case was being treated. The institute said it “is monitoring the situation very closely and adjusting its recommendations if necessary.” The first case of the mpox virus variant outside the African continent was confirmed in Sweden in mid-August.

