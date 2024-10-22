Palm Springs Police Department to crack down on homelessness downtown

The PSPD is ramping up efforts to improve safety downtown, and part of that plan includes helping to solve the homeless problem along Palm Canyon Drive.

"We kicked off a surge of officers and increased the number of officers, actually doubling the amount of officers downtown," said police Chief Andy Mills. "We have lost over 20 people in the last year to fentanyl overdoses, to exposure to variety of things, alcohol abuse. And it's just unacceptable. We have to do better."

Mills says the spike in police presence will also help protect local businesses, customers, and tourists. Officers are being trained to communicate with unsheltered individuals with compassion, and will prioritize getting homeless folks off the streets and into facilities that would help them in the long run.

"We've made so much progress over the last two years," said Mills. "We've begged and cajoled people into getting help, and many have taken the help that's been offered, but there's still a significant number of people who choose not to get help. We're begging people to take the help, go home, or else, unfortunately, you're gonna have to go to jail.”

The operation comes months after the Palm Springs City Council banned homeless encampments in a 3-2 vote back in July.

"It's about motivating people to get help, and if they can't do it by just being asked, and we'll do it through a different means, which is with whatever we can leverage," said Mills. Some resources officers will use include the Navigation Center, the Access Center, 85 new transitional beds, and other mental health services.

News Channel Three's Tori King spoke with several business owners that say homelessness is a huge issue downtown, so they are happy to see the police finally cracking down. Many wanted to remain anonymous, but say they have been scared to close late at night because of homeless folks harassing them. Other business owners say they are constantly finding human waste and trash outside their front doors, where many people sleep during the day. One business owner even says he was assaulted by a homeless man, and another store employee says that a person urinated inside their dressing room.

However, they say they are already feeling a difference. Although its not perfect, one General Manager says he's has noticed an improvement along Palm Canyon Drive.

"I have seen a little bit more rounds from the police," said Jonathan Hiibel. "I don't see as many of the homeless people sleeping in the areas as much possibly, because they're aware of the police presence."

Hiibel says the rise in homelessness has caused his employees and customers to constantly be on alert.

"We have had people right in front of our doors in the morning, right when we open up, laying on the floor," said Hiibel. "We have had at least two occasions where we have had a couple thefts. And other businesses have had broken windows and much worse. Some of them are boarded up because of the issues they've had. If the customers felt threatened as they're walking by on the street or whatnot, I'm sure it deterred them from entering a store too."

Now, Hiibel says he's glad to see the city working to protect business owners, but as a person in recovery he also knows that seeking help may be hard for some people.

"I'm four years clean and sober, you know, and it takes a lot of effort," said Hiibel. "I believe that educating them, that there is help available will be the most beneficial. However, I know that they have to want to change in order to make a change in their lives."

Chief Mills says his team will continue to enforce the additional patrols in the coming months.

"If it takes somebody take the initiative and grab them by the elbow and say, let's help you get help. We're willing to do that," said Mills.