Palm Springs City Council to revisit homeless encampment regulation ordinance

The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance that would establish a process for reducing homeless encampments on public property. 

The city’s sites public health and safety issues as the reason behind the ordinance that would prohibit encampments or anyone to sit, lie, or sleep on the streets at any time. 

The city’s proposed ordinance follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Martin v. Boise ruling, which previously banned the enforcement of criminal restrictions on public camping if a homeless individual did not have access to adequate shelter. 

If approved, the ordinance would direct homeless individuals to available shelter at the Navigation Center or other options through a hotel voucher program. 

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with local law enforcement and the Acting President of Well in the Desert, J. Matthew Naylor, who says this ordinance poses harm to the city’s growing homeless population. 

