Palm Springs Homeless Navigation Center Phase 2 complete, expanding resources

The city of Palm Springs is hosting a ribbon-cutting and media tour to celebrate completion of the second phase of the Palm Springs Navigation Center Monday, Sept. 30, operated my Martha's Village and Kitchen.

The event will include remarks from local, state and leaders involved in the project.

It will house residents in 80 independent prefabricated modular units that include studio, one, and two bedroom units that include kitchenettes and bathroom facilities. 65 units are designated for unhoused residents, and five units are designated for families. An addition 10 units are for transitional-aged youth experiencing homelessness. A children’s play area, dog park, and green space is also on site. The Center also provides wraparound services for residents dealing with issues besides homelessness including mental health, domestic violence and substance abuse.

