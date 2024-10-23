Molotov cocktail explodes in a Chilean high school, injuring at least 35

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Authorities say a homemade firebomb has exploded inside a public high school in Chile and ignited a blaze that injured at least 35 people. Police say a group of students at the school in central Santiago were making Molotov cocktails in a bathroom to be thrown at a street protest later in the day. It was not clear what caused the blast. Authorities said 11 of the students at the prestigious Barros Arana National Boarding School were in serious condition. Santiago has a history of student activism stretching back decades.

