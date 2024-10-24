AI-generated child sexual abuse images are spreading. Law enforcement is racing to stop them

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across the U.S. are cracking down on the troubling spread of child sexual abuse imagery created through artificial intelligence technology. Justice Department officials say they’re aggressively going after offenders who exploit AI tools to create harmful imagery of children. Meanwhile, states are racing to ensure those generating “deepfakes” and other obscene imagery of kids can be prosecuted under their laws. The prosecutions come as child advocates are urgently working to curb the misuse of the technology to prevent a flood of disturbing AI-created images. Officials fear AI-generated imagery could make it harder to rescue real victims.

