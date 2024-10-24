Britain’s leaders likely to face slavery reparations questions at a summit of former colonies

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A confrontation for Britain over its role in the trans-Atlantic slave trade appears increasingly likely to feature at a summit of nations its empire once colonized, after Caribbean leaders said they would thrust the matter of financial reparations into the spotlight at the event in Samoa. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had said compensation for slavery would not be up for discussion at the event in the Samoan capital, Apia, this week. The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland would not confirm BBC reports that a draft of the statement to be issued by leaders after meetings included an acknowledgement of the calls for reparations for the slave trade.

