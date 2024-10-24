In rare move, Pentagon denies falsehood about troops allowed to use force during election
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a rare move, the Pentagon is strongly pushing back against misinformation spread on social media that falsely suggests U.S. troops have been authorized to use force against American citizens during the election. The falsehood suggests that a Defense Department policy revision released in late September was timed to interfere with the Nov. 5 presidential election. The rumor has been spread online by former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn and former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Pentagon says the policy in question isn’t new and refers to defense intelligence personnel who can provide support like training and intelligence to civilian law enforcement in situations where lethal force is likely.