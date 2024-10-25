AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Indiana on Election Day

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will compete for Indiana’s 11 electoral votes on Election Day, with a full slate of other federal and state races rounding out the ballot. Two of the top elected leadership positions in the state will change hands after the Nov. 5 general election, with no incumbents running for governor or U.S. senator. Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun is giving up his seat as he campaigns for governor. Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks faces Democrat Valerie McCray in the race to replace Braun in the U.S. Senate.

