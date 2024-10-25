Indiana woman whose infant was disfigured in a rat attack gets probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to neglect for a rat attack that left her 6-month-old son with disfiguring injuries has been sentenced to probation. A judge sentenced 29-year-old Angel Schonabaum to four years in prison Thursday but gave her credit for a year of time served and suspended the remaining three years to probation. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Schonabaum pleaded guilty to a felony count of neglect of a dependent. Police arrested Schonabaum and her husband, David Schonabaum, last year after their son suffered more than 50 rat bites and required hospital treatment. David Schonabaum was sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted of neglect.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.