Takeaways from AP investigation into misconduct allegations against prosecutor who charged Netanyahu

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — As the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor weighed war crimes charges this year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he was engulfed in a behind-the-scenes personal crisis. Karim Khan faced an accusation he tried to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship, an allegation he has denied and court officials have suggested was part of an Israeli smear campaign. Two co-workers in whom the woman confided took the case in May to the court’s independent watchdog, which ended its inquiry when she opted against a formal complaint. People close to the matter tell The Associated Press that the woman is now seeking an external investigation.

