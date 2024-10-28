Election threats persist four years after far-right extremists stormed the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly four years after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, political violence remains a persistent threat heading into another presidential election. But the nature of the danger has changed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack. Many far-right groups and movements involved in the riot have dissolved, splintered or receded from public forums. Yet the specter of election-related violence hasn’t vanished with them. Experts in political extremism see plenty of reasons for concern. American University professor Kurt Braddock says many of Donald Trump’s supporters have doubled down on electoral conspiracy theories since the Jan. 6 siege.

