Mild & Breezy into Weekend, Warming Up Next Week

Comfortable, just slightly cooler-than-normal weather will continue through the weekend across the Coachella Valley thanks to our persistent trough of low pressure lingering along the West Coast.

Expect daytime highs to remain in the low 100s, with Saturday being the coolest day of the week—about 10-15 degrees below seasonal averages in some spots. Probably about 5 degrees cooler for us locally.

Tonight and Saturday elevated winds will linger across desert passes, especially along I-10 through the San Gorgonio Pass, with gusts up to 40mph this afternoon, ~25–35mph over the weekend.

Looking ahead…early next week, high pressure from the Southern Plains will begin to expand to the west, bringing a gradual warming trend right here to Southern California. Temperatures climb back toward seasonal norms, near 110 degrees by midweek.

Temps likely plateau near average, though a slight warming trend late next week if high pressure builds more.