The ability to cast a ballot isn’t always guaranteed in Alaska’s far-flung Native villages

KAKTOVIK, Alaska (AP) — The polling place in the tiny Arctic village of Kaktovik never opened when Alaska had its primary election this summer because there was no trained staff to run the precinct. Voters also didn’t get a chance to vote in person in Wales, a whaling community on the Bering Strait. The developments might have shocked voters or politicians elsewhere in the U.S. But they represent just the latest example of frustratingly persistent challenges to voting in Alaska’s remote Native villages. State, regional and local officials now say they are trying to ensure everyone can vote in the Nov. 5 election, when voters will decide a tight race for the state’s lone congressional seat.

